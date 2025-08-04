A community-run beach clean-up event is ‘picking up’ in popularity with the third event set for this August.
Monthly beach cleans have now become a regular thing thanks to local businesses Aberoutdoors and cafe My Friends Place.
The businesses will be hosting their third community beach clean on Sunday 17 August from 10-12pm, with discounted hot drinks for those who attend.
The June and July events were popular, with growing numbers of locals turning up to keep their beaches clean and sparkling.
Jack from Aberoutdoors said: “Aberystwyth’s beaches are among the most cherished parts of our community.
“Whether it’s the bustling North Beach or the peaceful stretch of South Beach, our coastline offers beauty, recreation, and a haven for wildlife.
“However, that beauty is under threat.
“Litter, plastic bottles, wrappers, fishing lines and all manner of waste are being left behind, polluting the sand and sea.
“This not only harms marine life but also diminishes the natural charm of our beloved bay.
“At Aberoutdoors, we have pledged to organise a community clean-up project once a month to encourage everyone to take part in protecting these delicate spaces.
“From regular community beach cleans to simple everyday actions like picking up litter or reducing plastic use, each effort makes a real difference.
“We want to encourage people to keep Aberystwyth’s beaches clean, healthy, and beautiful, now and for the future.”
Thirty-one attendees have so far registered their interest in the next event, with similar numbers attending the popular July event.
Litter pickers will receive 10 per cent off their hot drinks when arriving at 9.30am at My Friends Place - a coffee hut found on the promenade by the castle.
Litter picking tools were donated by Ceredigion County Council.
