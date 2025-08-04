Borth Community Hub has been handed the keys to Ynyslas Visitor Centre, which is set to reopen this month.
The charity has entered into a community management agreement with Natural Resources Wales to opeate a community space at the visitor centre, which was closed in March.
The agreement will allow the building to be used for activities and workshops to engage with and benefit the local community.
Ynyslas visitor centre, along with Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Ponterwyd and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, was shut in March by bosses at NRW to cut costs.
Reacting to the reopening of the Ynyslas centre, Elsie Grace, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Borth Community Hub. We recognise the great work they do in the community, providing a range of services which help support people.
“Choosing a partner who will provide long-term, sustainable health and well-being benefits to the area was at the forefront of our decision making.”
Helen Williams, Borth Community Hub Manager, said: “Borth Community Hub exists to provide a range of accessible and much needed services to local people and visitors and we are glad we are able to expand our offer with this new project.
“We are planning a range of activities including wellbeing and nature walks, nature-based science, technology, engineering, and mathematics activities for families, arts for wellbeing for older adults as well as the sale of ice creams and light refreshments for part of the week.
“We are pleased to be starting this new project which will enhance our existing services in the area, as well as ensuring a continued service to visitors and locals alike at Ynyslas. We are always mindful of improving the services we offer."
Polly Ernest who along with others have campaigned for the last two years to save the visitor centre, said: “I wish Borth Community Hub every success with the centre.
“I personally feel however it is a travesty that they have not been given control of the car parking and the money that could bring to a voluntary set up.
“NRW will still be taking all the money from cars parking on the sands.”
NRW added: “All paths, trails, car park, and toilet facilities remain open and managed by NRW while the important work undertaken to protect wildlife and maintain Dyfi National Nature Reserve will continue to be overseen by land management staff.”
A tender process will begin later this year to find new operators for Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin, which NRW says it hopes to award in April 2026.
Caru Coed y Brenin and the charitable trust behind Aberystwyth’s Cliff Railway have previously stated their intention at running the Ganllwyd and Ponterwyd sites respectively.
The closure of the three sites has been roundly criticised by politicians, with chair of the Senedd’s Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, Llyr Gruffydd MS, saying it ‘feels like an abandonment of public trust’.
At Ynyslas, Borth Community Hub will also provide a selection of beverages and cold food, including snacks and ice creams, for the public at selected times.
