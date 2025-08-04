On 6 August, Hiroshima Day, Côr Gobaith invite people to Capel y Morfa vestry, Aberystwyth, to make origami peace cranes.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of dropping the bomb on Hiroshima on 6 August 1945 (and another on Nagasaki three days later).
Sadako Sasaki was two years old at the time. She survived along with her parents and brother, but when she was 11 she developed incurable cancer, caused by the fallout of the bomb.
Whilst in hospital, her friend brought her a crane made of gold coloured folded paper. She was told that, according to legend, if someone made 1000 of these paper cranes, they would be granted a wish. Sadako took up this challenge. News of her efforts spread throughout the hospital, and everybody started sending her old newspapers, wrapping paper and paper used to wrap medicines. By the time she died on 25 October 1955, she had made over 600 cranes.
Her story inspired many. Funds were raised to erect a statue in her memory. People across Japan sent donations and, in 1958, the Children’s Peace Monument was built in Hiroshima Peace Park to remember Sadako and all the children who lost their lives to the bomb.
Sadako’s story spread around the world; she became the subject of books and films and a global symbol of hope and peace. People continue to make peace cranes – with some sending them to Hiroshima where they are kept in cabinets around the statue.
Côr Gobaith have organised this event to remember Sadoko, and all the children who died as a result of bombs in Hiroshima and Nakasaki.
People are welcome to visit Capel y Morfa Vestry between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, 6 August where they can make peace cranes and hang them on or near the Peace Tree. There will also be a chance to learn more about Sadoko.
At 4pm there will be a short ceremony with Côr Gobaith and others by the Peace Tree surrounded by the peace cranes made that afternoon.
Nest Howells, Côr Gobaith's Musical Director said: “As a choir that sings for peace and justice, we mark Hiroshima Day every year but this year, with it being 80 years since the bomb was dropped, we thought we should try something different and get other people involved with the aim of creating something visual that would be a strong symbol of hope and peace. We are very grateful to Capel y Morfa for providing us space to do this free of charge.
“With all that is going on in the world at the moment, and all the uncertainties that exist, it is more important than ever that everyone stands in opposition to nuclear weapons. This will be the message that we want to send out from Aberystwyth to the world. At the base of Sadoko's statue in Hiroshima is a plaque that reads: 'This is our cry, this is our prayer, peace in the world.' That will also be our message on the day.”
