“With all that is going on in the world at the moment, and all the uncertainties that exist, it is more important than ever that everyone stands in opposition to nuclear weapons. This will be the message that we want to send out from Aberystwyth to the world. At the base of Sadoko's statue in Hiroshima is a plaque that reads: 'This is our cry, this is our prayer, peace in the world.' That will also be our message on the day.”