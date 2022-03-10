Aberystwyth councillor steps down after almost two decades of service

Long-serving Councillor Ceredig Davies announced he will be stepping down and not seeking re-election in May. ( Cllr Ceredig Davies )

A long-serving Aberystwyth councillor has announced he will step down and not seek re-election in May after almost two decades of service.

Cllr Ceredig Davies, who has served in both the town and county councils representing the Aberystwyth Central Ward, said that after 18 years of the “honour” of serving as a county councillor he will not be putting himself forward for re-election this year.

Cllr Davies, who also runs a popular Facebook page focussing on Aberystwyth town centre issues, said: “I would like to thank all those that have given me their generous support and the honour of representing them for so long on Ceredigion County Council.

“During those 18 years there have been highs and there have been lows.

“Highs include the ability to help people with their concerns, concerns that don’t make headlines but were of great importance and often weighed heavy on those individuals.

“I am particularly proud of the period between 2004 and 2008, when as the Cabinet Member for Education, I played a small part in the development of education across the county, which led to the construction of a number of new schools.

“It’s been quite an experience.

“I am proud that I was a member of a council that was always civil and courteous in the manner it conducted itself.”

Cllr Davies, who served as the leader of the opposition for the Liberal Democrats on the council, as well as chairing committees, thanked fellow councillors and council staff for his time on the local authority.