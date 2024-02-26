The founders of an Aberystwyth publishers have received a Special Contribution Award from Cwlwm Cyhoeddwyr Cymru.
Glyn and Gill Saunders Jones, who founded Atebol in Aberystwyth over 20 years ago, received a Special Contribution award from Cwlwm Cyhoeddwyr Cymru.
The accolade comes in recognition of their consistent passion in producing Welsh literature over the years, and is a testament to their commitment in Welsh-medium education as well.
Atebol continue to dedicate their work to Glyn and Gill's original goal of producing the highest quality Welsh-language resources.
The company has now published nearly 3,000 titles, and employs over 40 members of staff across the country.
In addition to publishing books, Atebol produce apps and digital assets to inspire the next generation in all aspects of everyday life.
Glyn Saunders Jones, Director of Atebol and winner of the award, said: "It is a privilege and an honour to receive this special award. The journey of founding Atebol has been a dream come true.
A dream of setting up a publishing company in west Wales with a two-fold aim to establish a progressive and innovative press and create work for young people.
“And that's to create a better future for the Welsh language and its young people.
"This is an award for our family as well as for every member of the Atebol 'family'.
"Many thanks to Atebol's enthusiastic and dedicated team for going above and beyond to make our dream a reality.
"The work continues. The aim is as bright as ever which is to keep innovating for the benefit of the Welsh language and its people."
Cwlwm Cyhoeddwyr Cymru, which supports the publishing industry in Wales, presents the award annually to individuals who have made a long-term contribution to Welsh literature.
Garmon Gruffudd, Chairman of Cwlwm Cyhoeddwyr Cymru, added: "Glyn and Gill's contribution to the benefit of Welsh books has been immense.
“Over a long period of time, with their enthusiasm and infectious energy, they have commissioned and steered hundreds of books through the press, innovated and led the way in a number of areas.
“Thanks to Glyn and Gill there is such a wide selection of lively and high quality books and resources available for young people in Welsh.
“We are thrilled to be able to recognise their contribution."
Glyn and Gill received the award at Ceredigion Museum during the launch of Sut i Drefnu Priodas Pum Mil, published by Sebra, Atebol’s brand-new imprint.