AN Aberystwyth couple are this month celebrating 70 years of holy matrimony – and were able to do so with 28 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On 17 July, Jean and Arthur Murray, celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.
Arthur is currently 96 years old and Jean will be celebrating her 90th birthday in August.
To mark this amazing occasion the family and some close friends gathered together on Saturday, 20 July, to celebrate.
Jean and Arthur are parents to Cathryn, Ruth, Janet, Paul and Helen, three of who live locally to Aberystwyth.
They are mother and father in law to, Trefor, Noel, Jacqui and David. They have 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Raised in Port Talbot South Wales and married in Taibach Wesley chapel in Port Talbot, the couple moved to Aberystwyth in 1956.
Here they gave birth to their two older children, they later moved to Cornwall as Arthur went into the ministry and became minister in three local chapels there.
They had another 3 children in Cornwall and soon after the 5th child was born returned to Aberystwyth, eventually settling in Bow Street.
They lived in Bow Street for many years, Jean running the local post office and newsagents and Arthur being employed as the Chief Building Control officer in Ceredigion County Council until his retirement 31 years ago.
They eventually returned to live in Aberystwyth for the remainder of their retirement until they recently moved to live with their youngest daughter in Capel Bangor.
When asked what is their secret to having been successfully married for 70 years they replied: “We love each other very much, we have only ever had eyes for each other and respect each other even when times have been difficult. We have also had a third person in our marriage, our heavenly father, the Lord God Almighty and during those times of challenges and difficulties we have always been able to rely on him together to give us the strength and wisdom to get us through.”
Jean and Arthur received a celebratory card from the King Charles and Queen Camilla as an acknowledgment of such an achievement.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to all those who have messaged, sent gifts and attended the celebration on the 20th as it made the occasion so special for Jean and Arthur.