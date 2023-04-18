Aberystwyth dental practice staff are set to take on a Welsh three-peak challenge to raise money for children living with life-limiting conditions.
Two teams of three staff members from Portland Street Dental Practice in Aberystwyth will take on the 20.35 mile-walk in aid of Ty Hafan.
The adventurous trios will tackle Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan on 10 June – a combined ascent of almost 9,400 feet.
Ty Hafan is a charity that cares for life-limited children in Wales and aims to enhance the time they have with their families.
The six staff members have set up a JustGiving page and have already raised £285 towards a target of £2,000.
They said: “We would be very grateful if you could sponsor our team to help raise money for such a good cause!”