The people behind Aberystwyth Cats Protection have come up with the purrfect way to raise vital funds for the group.
On Saturday, 9 March they will host a fun filled evening of Bingo and it will take place at Penparcau Hub to raise cash for the cat charity.
Entry to the night will cost £10 per person and will include eight games of Bingo and refreshments.
Unfortunately organisers can only accept cash payments so you will not be able to pay by card.
The evening starts at 6pm and will at approximately 9pm.