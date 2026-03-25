Iola Baines, National Library of Wales Curator of Moving Images said: “It is a pleasure to be able to add the outcome of this important project to the collection of the Screen and Sound Archive. Too often, we see significant gaps in film archives in terms of recording the successes and achievements of women in sport, as cameras over the decades have not given them half the attention as men's sports. This fantastic collection helps to fill those gaps, as well as being a glorious celebration of the contribution of Welsh women to sports, which will be available for everyone in the future to enjoy and draw inspiration from.”