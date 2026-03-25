An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for 12 months after being found guilty of drug driving.
Jacob O’Neil, of Flat 6, 10 Ty Talbot House, Market Street, appeared for trial before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 March.
The 44-year-old had pleaded not guilty to a drug driving charge at a hearing in October last year.
The court heard that O’Neil was stopped while driving on the A470 at Dina Mawddwy in Gwynedd on 12 December 2024.
O’Neil had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates found him guilty of drug driving following the trial.
He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £180.
O’Neil must also pay £500 costs and a £72 surcharge.
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