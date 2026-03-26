World-class musicians and artists from Wales and the world will land in Aberystwyth this July for Musicfest 2026.
This year marks 39 years since the beginning of Musicfest; Aberystwyth’s annual eight-day international music festival.
The only festival of its kind in Wales combines world-class concerts and performances, a summer school and free activities.
Musicfest has evolved to include a line-up of Welsh artists and Welsh music from the likes of Sir Bryn Terfel, Catrin Finch and Welsh orchestras such as the WNO and Sinfonia Cymru.
Artistic Director Iwan Teifion Davies said: “Musicfest’s mission is to give a platform to Welsh music and music-makers, and celebrate the often-forgotten music written in Wales, alongside great international works.
“I hope this offers a truly unique experience to our audiences, both loyal and new.”
This years’ summer school (18-25 July), offers six tutor-led courses for students who are Grade 7 or above, and want to master various elements of their music making.
Courses range from composition, singing and performing, to masterclasses for the flute, viola, cello and the violin. Each course is led by world-class tutors. All students also have the opportunity to perform and share what they’ve learnt, at popular student concerts at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
World-renowned violinist Sigyn Fossnes fell in love with Musicfest and Aberystwyth many years ago, and will
return this year to lead the summer school’s violin course.
Sigyn said: “I can’t wait to get back to this absolutely gorgeous summer week of music in Aberystwyth!”
With just under four months to go, the line-up includes an incredible opening concert with Welsh concert pianist Llŷr
Williams, a new opera that has never been performed in Wales before, David de Lloyd’s great work Tir Na Nog, performed by an exciting mix of local choirs, soloists, Aberystwyth Philomusica and the young musicians at Sinfonia Cymru, a special concert combining jazz
and Welsh poetry by Waldo Williams, lunchtime concerts by young musicians from Norway and much more.
Iwan said: “This year’s Musicfest, on the theme of ‘Pan oeddwn blentyn.../When I was a child...’ is another great opportunity for us to showcase some of the best of Welsh artists, alongside national and international partners.
“I am particularly looking forward to hearing Llŷr Williams, in a specially-curated programme, as well as new jazz works from Tomos Williams, inspired by Waldo Williams’ children’s poems, and a new violin concerto from
Kian Ravaei, performed by Aberystwyth-born Thomas Mathias and the wonderful players of Sinfonia Cymru. From early choral music to contemporary opera, via jazz, folk, and Kate Bush, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Musicfest!”
Musicfest is possible thanks to the support of the Arts Council of Wales, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the Colwinston Trust, the National Lottery, Ceredigion Museum, Cynnal y Cardi, Hinrichsen and the Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity.
All courses are on sale now with an early bird discount of 10 per cent off until 14 April.
The festival programme can be found at www.musicfestaberystwyth.org.
When concert tickets go on sale, they will have 10 per cent off until 30 April.
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