Aberystwyth photographer Mitchell Moore has taken these fantastic aerial images of the annual winter fair.
The photographs were taken on the fair’s opening night last night (Tuesday, 12 November), and Mitchell said he really enjoyed the evening.
“A nice turn out from everyone involved, it was great fun,” he said.
Studt’s Funfair on Park Avenue in Aberystwyth is in town for another six nights, operating from 4pm on weekdays and 2pm over the weekend until late, between now and Monday, 18 November.
Fair organisers will also be providing free rides for children with additional learning needs on Thursday.
Vernon Studt, whose family has been travelling to Aberystwyth every November for more than 180 years, said he was looking forward to welcoming the crowds after a record breaking fair in Cardigan last week.
See Mitchell’s images below and in our video above.