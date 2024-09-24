Aberystwyth’s first Gŵyl y Castell has been deemed so successful that organisers are already planning next year’s event.
The outdoor festival opposite Aberystwyth castle took place on 14 September.
A variety of live music acts played throughout the day, with food, drink, craft and clothing stalls situated around the performance area.
The free festival was officially opened by Aberystwyth mayor, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, followed by a singalong with Iwcadwli at 11.30am. Other acts include Danswyr Seithenyn, the Rock Project, Bwca, Band pres Llaregub, Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes, Mellt and Bwncath.
A spokesperson for organisers Aberystwyth Town Council said: “We’re planning next year already. We had a grant this year but will be looking for sponsors for next year.”