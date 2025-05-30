Aberystwyth Fire Station crew took part in a Level Two Rope Rescue training exercise at Castle Point in Aberystwyth on Tuesday, 13 May.
During their training exercise, the Aberystwyth crew members simulated a variety of scenarios that required a casualty to be lowered and lifted using ropes.
The session provided the opportunity for crew members to establish anchor points and test their lifting, problem-solving and communication skills.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) is routinely called to incidents requiring a rescue from height, and crews have a number of methods to rescue people and animals from heights. Usually, these incidents involve ladders or aerial appliances being used, but when this is not possible, due to factors such as remote locations, Firefighters will use ropes to reach and rescue casualties.
Level Two Rope Rescue capabilities allow crews to gain access to confined or difficult locations and provide the ability to for a basic top-down rescue. This level of rope rescue covers advanced techniques such as multi-point anchors, complex hauling systems and high-line systems.
