Aberystwyth Round Table have thanked the public and their supporters for last night's successful firework display at the rugby club
The display, believed to be the Round Table's last event due to a lack of members, started at 7.30pm on Sunday.
Thanking everyone for their support, the Round Table said today: "Aberystwyth, you've outdone yourselves once again!
"Despite the unpredictable weather last night, your unwavering support and presence at the Aberystwyth Round Table Fireworks Display 2023 left us truly amazed.
"We want to express our thanks to everyone who helped make this year's display go out with a bang. From our incredible local sponsors to the fantastic stallholders and the technical wizards behind the scenes, you all played a pivotal role in the success of this spectacular event.
"Huge thanks to our sponsors:Aber Catering, ARE Refrigeration and Electrical, Bookers Cash and Carry, D J Evans Funeral Directors, Nexus Consulting Engineers Ltd, Royal Pier, Sonny Vaughan Electrical, Superior finish, The Glengower, Solus Procurement Ltd, Aber Instruments, Autocraft, Electrical Estimates, Godwins Solicitors, Hughes Architects, Trydan Will Davey Electrical & AV, Alison Jones Schoolwear, CM Randall Electrical, Vale of Rheidol Railway, Dovey Valley Shooting Ground Ltd, LBS Builders Merchants, Morris and Bates Solicitors.
"The amazing stallholders Bañera Bach, Jarvis and Sons mobile catering, Claire Jackson, Becws,Carys's Angolino, Sweet Queens Doughnuts, The Original Tram Co,Tafell a Tân, and the technical Dream Team: Bright Sparks Fireworks, Light 'Em Up, SRB CCTV & Electrical.
"Supporting Partners: St John's Ambulance, Diogel Events, Aber Catering, Aberystwyth Air Cadets, Ardal Aberystwyth.
"A heartfelt thank you to Aberystwyth Rugby Club for providing a welcoming space for our event.
"We also want to give a massive shout out to all the ticket holders who joined us with friends and family to enjoy the best view of the largest fireworks display in the area.
"Your combined contributions have raised tens of thousands of pounds for local charities and noble causes in the Aberystwyth area in recent years.
"Your support and community spirit are what make this event truly special. We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you."
Barmouth also celebrated bonfire night last night. Photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies sent in this photograph of the display there.