Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club has hosted its first firework night, calling the opportunity to do so “a great privilege”.
Aberystwyth Round Table hosted the display for decades but announced 2023 would be their last due to a lack of members.
The decision to pull out put the future of Aberystwyth’s annual firework display in jeopardy, but in May, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club stepped in to save the event.
It took place on Tuesday, 5 November at Aberystwyth Rugby Club and the crowds gathered in the car park to see an impressive laser show before the main event.
The lasers continued throughout the fireworks which detracted from the display somewhat, but it was great to see the event return this year, and the crowd was able to enjoy the fairground rides and the food and drink on offer as well.
The evening’s main sponsors were Aber Instruments and Alexanders Estate Agency.
On social media on Wednesday, 6 November, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club said “it was a great privilege to have the opportunity to host” the event.
Mitchell Moore who runs Altitude Adventures on social media took drone images of the firework display, while the ‘Cambrian News’’ Julie McNicholls Vale captured the event up close.