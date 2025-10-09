Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club is getting ready to host the town’s firework display for the second time.
Aberystwyth Round Table hosted the display for decades but announced 2023 would be their last due to a lack of members.
The decision to pull out put the future of Aberystwyth’s annual firework display in jeopardy, but in May last year, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club stepped in to save the event.
This year’s fundraising firework night will take place at Aberystwyth Rugby Club on Wednesday, 5 November, bringing the community together to raise money for worthy causes.
Ardal Club President, Bárbara Salerno said: “We are very excited about this year’s event which will be even bigger and better than last year featuring a spectacular laser and pyrotechnic show before and after the main fireworks display.
“We are delighted with the brilliant level of support we have received from local businesses and companies, large and small, and our special thanks go to our principal event sponsor, ABER Instruments.
“This year we aim to help more charities than ever before.”
The spectacular pyro musical display will be provided by the award winning Bright Sparks Fireworks company of Llangollen, past winners of The British Musical Fireworks Championships.
Speaking on behalf of Event Sponsor ABER Instruments, HR Director, Emma Thomas said: “ABER is very pleased to be able to support the Aberystwyth fireworks once again this year in conjunction with the Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club.
“It's a fantastic opportunity to bring the local community together and we look forward to seeing everyone there”.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at https://buytickets.at/ardalaberystwythrotaryclub1/1858505 or on the door on the night.
Doors open at 5.30pm.
Local vendors and businesses will be serving up delicious food and hot drinks throughout the evening and Aberystwyth Rugby Club’s bar will be open for refreshments.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.