On 20 October crews were put through challenging scenarios using two vehicles, one upended.
The crews had to secure the safety of the vehicles so that would-be passengers could escape safely using winches, airbags and e-draulic tools, practising communication, decision-making and strategic coordination.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) spokesperson said: “Such exercises are essential in maintaining operational readiness and ensuring that firefighters are equipped with the skills necessary to respond effectively to vehicle collision emergencies and to keep the communities of Mid and West Wales safe.”
MAWWFRS is recruiting on-call firefighters.
