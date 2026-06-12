Aberystwyth fundraiser Megan Jones Roberts and Lampeter Professor Emeritus David Austin receive MBE’s in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Skanda Vale Hospice Kiera Louise Jones from Carmarthen, receives an MBE for services to nursing.
Receiving BEM’s are Helen Hopkins, Carmarthen, for services to Music and Music Education, and Julia Jones, Llandeilo Fawr Festival founder and director, for services to music.
Megan, 73, receives her honour for services to Aberystwyth. She led the St David’s Day parade this year for the same reason, having raised over £140,000 for various charities over the years.
The Chair of Merched y Wawr and Yr Angor, and organiser the Aberystwyth Eisteddfod said: “I’m very pleased somebody nominated me. I don’t who they are but I would like to thank them.
“I’m excited to go to London to receive this honour, and thrilled someone thinks I’m worthy of receiving an MBE.
“The envelope said ‘On His Majesty’s Service’, and I thought, ‘They want me for jury service’.
“When I read what it actually was, I cried. I never expected something like this.
“My husband Peter would have been very proud. He has dementia but knew how much fundraising meant to me, and with me having cancer now, it’s even more important.
“I have raised £143,000 raised for various different charities, mainly cancer charities and Bronglais, so I have £7,000 to go to reach £150,000.”
The former Senior Adviser for Community First worked with the Welsh Council for Voluntary Action until retirement, going to deprived areas of Wales to help people improve their lives.
“Penparcau Hwb was a Community First project in the beginning,” Megan recalls.
The great grandmother was also accepted into the Gorsedd 10 years ago in Abergavenny.
Lampeter Professor Emeritus David Austin, 78, was instrumental in founding the Strata Florida Trust in 2006, and helped secure over £2 million in investment for the restoration of five listed buildings at the Abbey Farm complex. The trust’s work is estimated to generate £4.42 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) to regional development. He receives an MBE for services to the heritage of Wales, economic regeneration and to young people.
He said: “I feel greatly honoured and it is really wonderful to be recognised like this, but I would like to say that I would not have been able to achieve this without my wife, Gaenor Parry, who has stood by me all the way. If only they could give a joint honour to her as well.
“I am immensely grateful to everyone who has given their help and support to the ongoing Strata Florida Project. It’s been a long journey, 30 years, and it has been a real team effort.”
The archaeologist started digging at Strata Florida in 1999. “I saw a farm next to the site called Mynachlog Fawr and we approached the farmer to see if he would sell us the buildings there and he did. We’re renovating and restoring them for educational purposes, research and community use.
“We’re keen to work with the arts and we were instrumental in the creation of the Strata Florida Pilgrim sculpture.”
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