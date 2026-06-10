Talks are taking place to extend public drinking bans in areas of Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Cardigan.
Parts of the three town centres have restrictions on public drinking due to the introduction of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).
The Orders came into force on 20 October 2017 for a period of three years initially.
Following a decision by Council to renew the Orders in the first instance in 2020, and again in 2023, the current PSPOs are in place until 19 October 2026.
The council said that the PSPOs “will continue to be regularly reviewed through consultation with key stakeholders and analysis of relevant police data.”
In 2017, the previous Designated Public Space Orders were replaced by council for Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).
These orders allow the banning of drinking alcohol in designated areas in order to address anti-social behaviour in public places.
Implementation of an order makes it an offence should a person fail to comply with a request from a police officer or an authorised officer to not consume alcohol, or refuses to surrender alcohol to the officer.
Offenders are liable to a summary conviction and a fine not exceeding £500.
The three PSPOs in Ceredigion originally had a three-year provision, and were due to expire in October 2020, but legislation allowed the council a three-year extension, where “it is satisfied on reasonable grounds that doing so is necessary to prevent an occurrence or recurrence of the activities identified in the order.”
A report for Cabinet members who approved the three-year extension back in 2023 said Dyfed-Powys Police, the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner and the three town councils (Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Cardigan), all supported the PSPOs continuing.
With just four months to run on the current PSPOs, talks have begun to extend them for another three years.
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