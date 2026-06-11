Two brothers have been found guilty of causing the death of a well-known dad and rugby coach from Powys after their ‘reckless’ race from Aberystwyth to Manchester ended in a head-on collision.
Abubakr Yusaf and Umar Yusaf denied that the manner of their driving was responsible for the death of Rhys Jenkins, and the serious injury of his son, however the strength of evidence gathered by Dyfed-Powys Police proved the brothers were to blame.
In an eight-day trial, Mold Crown Court heard how Abubakr, 30 and Umar, 34 were driving home from Aberystwyth to Manchester in separate cars when they started to race one another.
Witnesses said they had seen the brothers complete highly dangerous overtakes along the stretch of road, driving at excessive speed, tailgating, and flashing their headlights at other cars in an attempt to get past.
Shortly after both brothers took a bend in the road on the wrong side of the carriageway, Abubakr’s BMW collided head-on with a Toyota being driven by Rhys Jenkins on the Belan straight.
As other drivers stopped to help the dad and his son, both the brothers fled the scene in Umar’s Audi S4.
Emergency services attended, and Mr Jenkins was tragically confirmed to have died from catastrophic injuries. His nine-year-old son, who had been a passenger in the car, was air lifted to hospital, where he spent 10 days being treated for his injuries.
Within 40 minutes of the collision, 34-year-old Umar Yusaf drove back to the scene and told a PCSO the person responsible was with him.
The brothers were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and an investigation was launched by Dyfed-Powys Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.
Statements from a number of witnesses described the brothers’ manner of driving as ‘reckless’, ‘erratic’, and consistent with racing. It was determined that while Umar’s car was not directly involved in the collision, the ‘competitive’ nature of his driving with his brother contributed significantly to the fatal incident.
The brothers were charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.
Abubakr Yusaf was also charged with causing death while uninsured, drug driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
Abubakr Yusaf was found guilty on Thursday, 11 June of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death whilst uninsured.
Umar Yusaf was found guilty of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.
They will be sentenced on Monday 27 July.
Speaking about the impact of Mr Jenkins’ death on his family, PS Sara John from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The tragic and wholly preventable death of Rhys Jenkins has caused his two young boys and wife to suffer immeasurable grief.
“Today’s verdict has proven that Abubakr and Umar Yusaf are directly responsible for causing the death of Mr Jenkins, seriously injuring his young son and bringing complete devastation to their family.
“Both defendants have denied responsibility from the outset, despite overwhelming evidence that they were racing each other in a highly dangerous manner.
“Our investigation has been intensive and thorough, and I would like to thank the members of the public at the scene, and those who came forward with information to support the investigation and court proceedings that followed. Their input was paramount to the guilty verdict delivered today.
“I’d also like to thank all the officers and staff involved for their dedication to the case and ultimately securing this result.
“More importantly, I would like to commend the bravery and dignity shown by Rhys’s family during our enquiries and the criminal justice process – the strength they have shown having to sit through the trial listening to the evidence can only be described as extraordinary.”
Rhys’s wife, Carrie Jenkins, said: “Following the conviction, I would like to thank the court, the jury, the CPS, police and all those involved in this trial, including the many witnesses who came forward.
“The loss of Rhys in such an unexpected and unnecessary way has been devastating, but our focus as a family has been to rebuild our lives, and to make the most of each day, as Rhys would have wanted, with the support of our friends and community.
“I hope the publicity surrounding the Crown Court case highlights to others the dangers of driving at speed, and acts as a reminder that we all have a responsibility when we get behind a wheel.”
Joanne Brine, solicitor for Carrie Jenkins said: “This has been an unimaginably distressing time for Mrs Jenkins, coping with a life-changing situation which she has handled with courage and grace as she, her children and their wider family have come to terms with the devastating loss of a much-loved husband and father,
“Nothing will ever heal the overwhelming pain of his loss, but they continue to navigate their future in the best way possible, with the invaluable support of their wider community.
“We will continue to support the family as they pursue civil redress for the actions which lead to Rhys’ untimely death.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.