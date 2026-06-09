A Ceredigion Penfro MS has met with senior representatives from Transport for Wales to raise concerns about public transport links across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
The Reform UK MS Claire Archibald said public transport “must be treated as a serious part of any discussion around rural healthcare, employment and access to services.”
During the meeting, Claire raised the wider challenge of healthcare access and transport across west Wales.
She made clear that she does not support rural communities losing local health services, but said that any proposals which could require patients, relatives or carers to travel further must properly consider whether public transport is actually available and practical.
She said that, at present, people travelling between Aberystwyth and south west Wales can face journeys of around three hours each way by bus, making it extremely difficult for families trying to visit loved ones in hospital or attend important appointments.
She said: “Rural communities cannot be treated as an afterthought.
“If services are moved further away, then the question has to be asked: how are patients, families and carers actually meant to get there?
“I do not support the loss of local health services in rural Wales.
“But where any proposals could mean people travelling further, public transport must be part of the decision from the very beginning.
“It is not good enough to centralise services and then leave families facing impossible journeys.
“For many people in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, a three-hour bus journey each way is simply not realistic.
“These are not abstract policy issues.
“They affect people trying to visit relatives in hospital, get to work, reach appointments and live their daily lives.”
Claire also raised the specific issue of the Milford Haven to Haverfordwest train service, where the current timetable is not suitable for many working people.
The morning train arrives in Haverfordwest too late for those who need to be at work by 9am, while return options around the end of the working day are also impractical for many commuters.
She added: “This is exactly the kind of practical issue that matters to people locally. A train service is only useful if the timetable works for real life.
“People in Milford Haven and the surrounding area should be able to use the train to get to work in Haverfordwest.
“If the timing means they still have to drive, then the service is not doing what it needs to do.
“Rural transport needs to work for working people, not just look acceptable on paper.”
The MS added that Transport for Wales also confirmed that the new Class 197 fleet for the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury Cambrian Line is scheduled for September or October.
Claire said: “Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion need transport links that reflect the reality of rural life.
“Whether it is getting to work, reaching hospital, visiting family or accessing essential services, people need reliable and practical options.”
“I will continue to raise these issues and work with Transport for Wales to ensure Ceredigion Penfro has suitable transport.”
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