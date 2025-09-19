This week, residents have raised concern over a layby along the road to Tanybwlch beach near Aberystwyth harbour, following a landslide two years ago.
The landslide occurred in November 2023, leaving mud and rubble metres from nearby homes, leading to the area being fenced off.
Residents have again raised their concerns after nothing is being done to correct the issue except for the placement of a fence on the affected pavement.
One who did not want to be named said: “No safety action has been taken to date to prevent possible life-threatening further falls.
“There is much heavy traffic, especially now with the residential home.”
When the landslide first occurred, Ceredigion County Council said, “public safety is the council's central imperative”.
Almost two years later, the council says it will be appointing a consultant team ‘shortly’ to draw up plans for the repair.
Asked by the Cambrian News for an update, a council spokesperson said: “Following the initial investigations and options appraisal exercise to narrow down the potential solutions, a consultant team will shortly be appointed to carry out the detailed technical design for the repairs.
“In the meantime, we encourage residents to take note of the temporary barriers that are in place to keep the public safe.”
The layby is just one of many areas of Aberystwyth that has been fenced off and forgotten.
From the original sinkhole that appeared at Tanybwlch beach near the river in 2020, to the bridges on the castle grounds, Pendinas monument and the footbridge leading to Plascrug school.
On the castle grounds, work has begun on the two bridges that were in a state of disrepair, but it seems to have stopped with both bridges still fenced off, partially completed.
The work on the castle grounds also includes new lighting and is being funded as part of a £10.8 million project which also sees lines of poetry and ‘Cardi phrases’.
The scheme was controversial as it has led to the loss of up to 55 parking spaces along south promenade, which David Day, who runs The Hut on the promenade, called at the time a “disaster for the future of Aberystwyth”.
The project was initially expected to be completed by the summer, but is now scheduled to finish at the end of the year.
The poems leading from the pier to castle point were written by former and current Aberystwyth town bards, Dr Eurig Salisbury and Dr Hywel Griffiths.
From The Hut to Castle Point, a series of phrases, chosen by Eisteddfod goers in Tregaron in 2022 appear on slate slabs.
Another fenced off attraction is the famous Pen Dinas monument.
The iconic 18-metre high monument that dominates the skyline above Penparcau, has been fenced off ever since a lightning strike on 28 December 2023, that led to 'large rocks' coming loose.
Ceredigion County Council and Cadw have been in discussions over the monument’s repair and in December 2024, the council said: "Ceredigion County Council does not own the property, however we are responsible for the area surrounding the monument, and as such we have provided the Heras fencing as a safety measure.
"We are due to follow up on this matter again in the new year, to identify potential funding solutions, and to confirm who will lead on the work."
Nearly two years on, no work appears to have been carried out and the monument remains fenced off.
One fenced off landmark has been repaired is north promenade’s jetty, which is a popular hang out for the town’s teenagers.
Access to the jetty from the promenade was closed in 2022 following a series of concerns over its safety, but the wooden structure was still accessible from the beach and frequently used by swimmers and bathers young and old.
At the time, Ceredigion County Council said repairs would be too expensive for its limited resources, which led the town council to apply for grant funding.
They were successful in securing £55,000 to resurface the jetty.
Sinkholes at Tanybwlch beach, south of Aberystwyth are also causing concern for residents.
A large hole opened up near the bridge in June, blocking off vehicle access to the stony beach.
This was however repaired within a month, but questions still remain over another hole that first appeared in 2020.
When asked about the original hole in July, Ceredigion County Council said: “Options relating to potential repair solutions for the sinkhole upstream of the bridge are being considered, and suitable funding streams investigated.”
In 2020, a sinkhole appeared on the riverside of the Tanybwlch car park growing steadily larger, with further holes opening up around it, calling into question the safety of the surface.
A temporary fix was made by the county council dumping large bags of stones to reinforce the wall.
According to residents, these plastic sacks were left to erode and wash into the sea.
A resident who did not want to be named said: “Nothing has been done about the tiny hole - it's now worsening with every storm and is probably now a multi-million pound fix.
“The new hole seems to have been repaired properly, as opposed to with white dumpy bags.
“While the contractors are there, why aren’t they tackling the other hole?
“It would bring back Tanybwlch beach, enjoyed by hundreds of locals and tourists each year, teeming with nature.
“It is, of course, also the route of the main coastal path.
“Where has the money suddenly appeared from to repair the new sink hole, and why has the other hole just been left?
“If only the original riverside hole had been fixed as quickly as this one is being done – it would have made a huge amount of difference to the erosion we are now seeing.”
Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake has also raised his concerns over the lack of attention paid to the original sinkhole, writing in a letter to a resident that he would raise these concerns with the council, adding: “It saddens me to see the wall in such a state: my Father used to take me often to Tanybwlch as a child, and so I appreciate just how important the spot is to local residents and visitors alike.
“As you note in your email, most people appreciate that a permanent resolution will likely cost a significant sum of money.
“Nevertheless, it must be possible to implement a more robust temporary measure than the one currently attempted.”
Money is however being spent in other parts of the county.
The county council recently secured a £2 million loan to buy a farm near Lampeter university, which it plans to turn into an agricultural college.
Ceredigion County Council also contributed £4.74 million towards the £32 million Aberaeron sea defences.
Speaking last year, Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council praised the promenade work and said: "Combined, we are seeing over £60m of investment into the town. The new promenade will greatly improve links with other attractions like the castle grounds and the revitalised Old College.
“It will offer more space for active travel and healthier lifestyles as well as adding to the all-round beauty of the seafront. The consequent increased footfall will then naturally lead to business growth.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.