Mark has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz. He has also written several acclaimed books, including Reasons to be Cheerful and What’s Going On? and has also written an adaptation of his critically acclaimed stand-up show Who Do I Think I Am? for Audible, which was released in 2021. Mark has been named newspaper columnist of the year, and is the author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am?