Mark Steel brings his new live tour to Ceredigion and Gwynedd next month.
The Leopard in My House has been extended due to high demand, with new dates added Pontio, Bangor on Friday, 3 October, and Aberystwyth Arts Centre Theatre on Sunday, 5 October.
Mark said: “This show is the story of my year, of wonderful characters and often tricky but bafflingly positive experiences.
“Doing the show doesn’t quite make me glad that it happened, but it definitely makes up for it quite a bit.”
The ‘it’ he is referring to is cancer.
"The consultant had told me he was confident I had throat cancer that had spread into the lymph glands,” he recalls. Joyfully, I held his hand and looked up to the heavens like a South American footballer after scoring a goal. It was one of the happiest moments of my life."
Cancer has done nothing to dull Mark's acute political observations or quash his energy: you will laugh, you will cry, but you'll laugh again, and again, and again.
Sony and Writers’ Guild Award-winning writer and comedian Mark Steel is best known for his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show Mark Steel’s in Town, which was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever.
Mark has presented the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News for You and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz. He has also written several acclaimed books, including Reasons to be Cheerful and What’s Going On? and has also written an adaptation of his critically acclaimed stand-up show Who Do I Think I Am? for Audible, which was released in 2021. Mark has been named newspaper columnist of the year, and is the author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am?
