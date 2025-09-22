An evening of entertainment and fundraising awaits as Bronglais Hospital’s Angharad Ward gets ready to host its Autumn Charity Ball.

The ball takes place at Ty Glyn Hotel, Ciliau Aeron on 7 November from 6pm, inviting people to come together to support a vital cause: raising funds to transform the children’s ward for young patients and their families.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable programme featuring live music from popular band The Hornettes, a captivating performance from harpist Sophie Rudge, and non-stop tunes from local DJ GOC Sounds. There will also be plenty of fun at Berties Booth Co. photobooth, alongside a delicious dinner and a lively charity auction.

“Being in hospital is never easy,” said Sister Bethan Hughes.

“Our vision is to bring colour, creativity, and a touch of magic to the ward, helping children and their loved ones feel more comfortable—whether they’re with us for a few hours, days, or longer.”

You can support the Angharad Ward Charity Ball in a number of ways.

You can buy tickets to the ball, which are available now via a QR code (see story online).

You can enter the raffle (£5 a book, raffle tickets available at Ty Glyn in Ciliau Aeron, The New Celtic in Aberaeron, The Black Lion in New Quay, and Bronglais Hospital reception. Prizes include generous donations from M&S, Driftwood Designs, and Curry’s Aberystwyth.

Local businesses can still pledge prizes by emailing [email protected].

Donations can be made directly via the Ward’s JustGiving page - https://shorturl.at/c0aPI.

Sealed bids for the auction taking place on the night can be accepted in advance by emailing Angharad (address above) for the item list.

The ball promises to be a night filled with community spirit, music, and generosity – all in aid of bringing brighter days to young patients and their families at Bronglais Hospital.