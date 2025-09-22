An evening of entertainment and fundraising awaits as Bronglais Hospital’s Angharad Ward gets ready to host its Autumn Charity Ball.
The ball takes place at Ty Glyn Hotel, Ciliau Aeron on 7 November from 6pm, inviting people to come together to support a vital cause: raising funds to transform the children’s ward for young patients and their families.
Guests will enjoy an unforgettable programme featuring live music from popular band The Hornettes, a captivating performance from harpist Sophie Rudge, and non-stop tunes from local DJ GOC Sounds. There will also be plenty of fun at Berties Booth Co. photobooth, alongside a delicious dinner and a lively charity auction.
“Being in hospital is never easy,” said Sister Bethan Hughes.
“Our vision is to bring colour, creativity, and a touch of magic to the ward, helping children and their loved ones feel more comfortable—whether they’re with us for a few hours, days, or longer.”
You can support the Angharad Ward Charity Ball in a number of ways.
You can buy tickets to the ball, which are available now via a QR code (see story online).
You can enter the raffle (£5 a book, raffle tickets available at Ty Glyn in Ciliau Aeron, The New Celtic in Aberaeron, The Black Lion in New Quay, and Bronglais Hospital reception. Prizes include generous donations from M&S, Driftwood Designs, and Curry’s Aberystwyth.
Sealed bids for the auction taking place on the night can be accepted in advance by emailing Angharad (address above) for the item list.
The ball promises to be a night filled with community spirit, music, and generosity – all in aid of bringing brighter days to young patients and their families at Bronglais Hospital.
