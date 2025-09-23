An new play touring to Aberystwyth captures women’s stories about crime, justice and childcare.
‘A Visit’ is inspired by the real life stories of women and young people.
Since 2019 Papertrail and writer Siân Owen, supported by Clean Break, met and interviewed women and children impacted by maternal imprisonment from Wales and England. They also met academics and social workers who work with families in the criminal justice and prison system. Currently in Wales, there are no female prisons, so families often have to travel many hours to see loved ones, or sometimes not all.
The all-female cast includes Siwan Morris, Bethan McLean and Lizzie Caitlin Bennett.
‘A Visit’ tours to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 24 October.
