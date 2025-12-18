MORE than £2 million of funding has been allocated to create a culture and community zone in Aberystwyth's Old College.
Renovation work continues at the Hen Goleg on Aberystwyth seafront which Aberystwyth University says will contribute more than £14 million to the local economy when complete.
The Welsh Government has announced £2.3 million of funding for the project to create a Culture and Community zone as part of a scheme to revitalise town centres.
Jim O’Rourke, Aberystwyth University’s Project Manager for the Old College Project explained: "The Culture and Community zone is the largest and most significant section of the Old College renovation project.
"Extending over 5,200m², it represents 70% of Old College and is the key element in providing public spaces in Aberystwyth for the community and visitors through opening up major venue spaces in the Library and Old Hall, access to six galleries which include stories and displays from the university collections and spaces for temporary and touring exhibitions which will include items from our key partners, National Museum of Wales and National Library of Wales as well as conference and meeting facilities, a cinema, a lecture theatre, a youth centre and artist studios and workshops."
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: "Town centres are the heart and soul of Welsh communities – places where people come together, where local businesses thrive, and where our sense of community is strongest.
"It's fantastic to see a further £19.6 million of funding being invested in projects right across Wales that will breathe new life into our high streets, support local traders, and create the vibrant, welcoming spaces that our communities deserve.”
Mr O’Rourke added: “The hugely ambitious Old College is projected to contribute over £14.5m annually to the local economy and the funding announced by the Welsh Government as part of its Transforming Towns and Placemaking programmes is significant for the venue’s development as a destination that is expected to attract 200,000 visitors every year.
“With its galleries and exhibitions, both permanent and touring, the Culture and Community zone will be a major new all-weather attraction for visitors to Aberystwyth, whilst also offering significant new facilities for community activities, events and meetings and dedicated spaces for young people and students living in the area.
“The support of the Welsh Government and the project’s other financial backers, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the European Regional Development Fund, UK Government, the Coastal Communities Fund, The National Lottery Community Fund, philanthropic trusts and our generous alumni and friends, is enabling us to transform this landmark Grade 1 listed building with its rich history and architectural heritage into a major new cultural and creative centre that is open to everyone.”
Once complete, Old College will comprise 143 rooms across seven floors, including 10 rooms with capacity ranging from 60 and up to 200 and 60 bedrooms to create Aberystwyth’s only 4-star hotel.
Aberystwyth University adds that the income generated by commercial activities will sustain the spaces which will offer so much to the community, young people, students and visitors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.