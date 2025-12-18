"Extending over 5,200m², it represents 70% of Old College and is the key element in providing public spaces in Aberystwyth for the community and visitors through opening up major venue spaces in the Library and Old Hall, access to six galleries which include stories and displays from the university collections and spaces for temporary and touring exhibitions which will include items from our key partners, National Museum of Wales and National Library of Wales as well as conference and meeting facilities, a cinema, a lecture theatre, a youth centre and artist studios and workshops."