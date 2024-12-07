An Aberystwyth woman has spoken of the “frightening” experienced she had as Storm Darragh hit the harbour.
Donna Clement Richards, who lives in Trefechan, told the ‘Cambrian News’ that “it it was genuinely frightening here last night”.
A temporary structure in the harbour “literally came apart”, she added.
“We had pieces of tarpaulin and metal work flying everywhere!
“The end of my balcony is now gone, and one of my garden walls has been demolished.
“Thank goodness no-one was injured!”
Donna shared pictures of the damage with us, and on Facebook.
The end of Donna's balcony has gone, and one of her garden walls has been demolished in the storm (Picture supplied)