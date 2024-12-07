An Aberystwyth woman has spoken of the “frightening” experienced she had as Storm Darragh hit the harbour.

Donna Clement Richards, who lives in Trefechan, told the ‘Cambrian News’ that “it it was genuinely frightening here last night”.

A temporary structure in the harbour “literally came apart”, she added.

“We had pieces of tarpaulin and metal work flying everywhere!

Effects of storm still being felt - Dyfed-Powys Police tell people to stay at home

“The end of my balcony is now gone, and one of my garden walls has been demolished.

Donna shared pictures of the damage with us, and on Facebook.

