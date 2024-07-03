Essential maintenance work to both of Plascrug Leisure Centre’s swimming pools has been delayed.
The Aberystwyth pools had been due to close from the 3 July-16 August for essential maintenance work, but that has been delayed, meaning the pools will now be closed throughout the school summer holidays.
A post on the leisure centre’s Facebook page explains: “Due to delays with the contractor, the swimming pools at Plascrug Leisure Centre will now be closed from the 15th July-9th September.
“Both pools will be open as usual until Sunday, 14th July 2024.
“All other facilities at Plascrug will be available when the swimming pools are shut.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
With schools finishing for the summer on Friday, 19 July, the pool will be out of action for five days before the end of term, and the whole of the holiday period.
Commenting on an earlier announcement about the work, a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “During this period, we will be undertaking significant improvements to ensure the continued operation of the pools. The planned works include the main pool tank, balance tanks, replacing cast iron pipes, and installing new filters.
“Dryside facilities are unaffected and will be open as normal over this period.”