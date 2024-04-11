Aberystwyth LGBTQ+ Pride is back to show everybody ‘young and old they are loved for being themselves’.
The celebrations return for a second year with music, DJs and drag on 19 and 20 April evenings at the White Horse.
The main event will run from 10-5pm on Saturday at Aberystwyth Bandstand with stalls from artists and charities plus badge-making, face painting, sports and games from Ceredigion County Council.
Organiser Ren Skalka set up the grand affair with the help of five trusty volunteers: “It's important for the community to come together, more so than ever as hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people are on the rise.
“I want to show everyone, young and old, they are loved and supported and celebrated for being themselves.”