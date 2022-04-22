Aberystwyth man faces seven drug charges

AN ABERYSTWYTH man has appeared in court charged with a string of drug offences.

Robert Thomas, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 April.

The 40-year-old is charged with offering to supply cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine and diazepam in Aberystwyth between 30 April and 15 July 2020.

He is also charged with attempting to possess with intent to supply 97,813 tablets of Diazepam on 15 July 2020 in Aberystwyth, as well as possession of 3.8 grams of cannabis and possession of Flualprazolam, also in Aberystwyth on 15 July 2020.

No pleas were entered for any of the seven charges.

Thomas will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on 4 May for a plea and trial preparation hearing.