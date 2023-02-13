More than 20 of an Aberystwyth man's family members are missing and seven have died after a devastating earthquake in Turkey.
Capel Bangor resident Mahmut Genc’s family live in and around the city of Adıyaman, south eastern Turkey.
The city was near the epicentre of last Monday’s high-magnitude earthquake that has ravaged large parts of Turkey and western Syria, sending tremors and aftershocks across the region.
Mahmut, who is Kurdish, has lived in Ceredigion for nearly 17 years with his wife Liz and their four children. He has worked in Rachel’s Dairy since he moved to the town.
He told the Cambrian News he is praying for a miracle and for Ceredigion residents to donate to help his family and others in his home country.
Seven of his close family members have been pronounced dead and he says between 20 and 30 are still missing. Today, he also found out about the passing of two of his best friends he’d known since his school days.
The death toll across both Syria and Turkey has just hit 35,000.
“At least seven of my family members are gone and more than 20 are still missing,” Mahmut said.
“They are unaccounted for but after tonight, realistically it may not be possible to rescue any more - and you have to accept the outcome.
“We keep waiting for good news but our hopes are fading. Please pray for my family.
“I know all my family’s homes are lost and my surviving family are homeless and displaced.
“There’s no way to turn back time. Our main focus is finding those who survived to stop their suffering and try to rescue them.”
His wife Liz added: “Mahmut’s family are in cars, makeshift tents, his mum is sleeping on the floor in a mosque – so we’re looking to try move them to a safer part of Turkey when the roads and airports reopen over the next few weeks.”
Aberystwyth resident and businesswoman Bethan Davies is holding a fundraising event in Borth Community Hall on Saturday (18 February) in aid of Mahmut’s family and everyone in Turkey affected by the earthquake.
It will include a celebration of Turkish culture and cuisine and attempt to bring together the area’s significant Turkish community.
She wrote on social media: “A fundraiser for a family that’s desperate for our help in Adıyaman – the region in Turkey most affected (by the earthquakes).
“Please help support me in supporting Mahmut, who I love as if he were my own family and allow us, as a community, to support him in helping his family.”
