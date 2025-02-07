An Aberystwyth mobile phone store has raised £600 for the accident and emergency department at Bronglais Hospital.
The EE store situated on Great Darkgate Street raised £600 for the local A&E department through an in-store fundraising effort, led by store manager Fergus Morris.
The fundraising brought together employees, customers, and local supporters in a bid to give back to the vital healthcare service.
(Supplied)
The donation was handed to staff at the A&E department on 21 January and EE Aberystwyth has thanked everyone who donated.