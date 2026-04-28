An Aberystwyth mum is taking on an epic challenge this summer to raise funds for the Wish Fund which has supported her daughter born with a complex heart condition.
Triathlete Bridget Harpwood is heading to Tenby to take part in Long Course Weekend and Ironman Wales – two of the biggest sporting events in the Welsh calendar.
The Wish Fund is a campaign delivered by Hywel Dda Health Charities which creates lasting memories for children and young people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions and their families.
Bridget's daughter Elain was born in 2010 with a rare complex heart condition, Pulmonary Atresia, VSD, MAPCAs along with 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome.
The Wish Fund has supported Elain by organising and funding some incredible memory-making activities and experiences that the whole family has been able to cherish and enjoy.
Bridget said: “I will be taking on Long Course Weekend full swim and bike in June and the Ironman Wales 2026 in September.
“My younger daughter Martha is also doing Iron Kids the day before the main race.
“We have been told on many occasions by Elain’s team that it would be unlikely that she would reach her teenager years.
“In March 2026, she turned 16, another huge milestone for her and for us as a family.
“Living with this diagnosis and prognosis for so many years has often been a heavy burden to carry.
“I want this challenge and all the hours, training and pain to mark and celebrate her incredible journey so far.
“I am aiming to raise £100 for each year of her life so that the Wish Fund can continue its incredible work supporting children and families like ours.”
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