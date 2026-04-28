A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after an oily road surface led to them coming off their bike.
Emergency services were called to the A487 between Talybont and Glandyfi at around 11.19am on Tuesday morning following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The driver came off the motorbike due to an oily road surface.
"One person was taken to hospital.
"The road remains closed."
The road is still closed due to a separate incident with explosive experts currently in Talybont to undertake a controlled explosion after items were located that 'may contain explosive materials'.
A 150 metre cordon has been set up and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until after 6pm.
Aberystwyth police said on social media: "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal are undertaking a controlled explosion at Leri Valley Mine after items were located that may contain explosive materials.
"Emergency serviced including police and fire are supporting the operation to make the items safe.
"Safety measures have been taken including the road closure, a 150m cordon and the use of sandbags as advised by EOD specialists.
Please avoid the area until 6pm."
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