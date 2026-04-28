Tributes have been paid to a 102-year-old great-grandmother whose £6,000 gamble helped build a £70m Gwynedd food business.
Dorothy Edwards played a pivotal role in the creation of Harlech Foodservice after backing her family with a crucial loan more than 50 years ago.
In 1972, Dorothy and her husband Harry loaned £6,000 so their daughter Gill and son-in-law Colin Foskett could buy a frozen food shop and wholesale business in Harlech.
That laid the foundation for the successful, family-run business that employs 300 staff and supplies pubs, restaurants, schools and hospitals across Wales, the North West, Shropshire and the Midlands. It has long-established centres in Criccieth and Chester, and hubs in Carmarthen, Caerphilly and Telford.
Dorothy, who died on 28 March, is described by family as “one of a kind”, “truly amazing lady”, who lived a “long and beautiful life” and leaves behind a lasting legacy through her family and the business.
Her grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew and Laura hold director roles at the company, and a third generation also working at the firm.
Grandson Andrew, the company’s joint chairman, said the 1972 loan “was life-changing”, adding: “Without my grandmother, Harlech Foodservice would simply not exist.
“The circumstances were there, the opportunity came along and the rest is history.
“Giving that money was a gamble, but I remember grandad’s comment to my dad Colin. He said ‘if it doesn’t work out, it’s not for the want of trying’.
“So they backed them knowing they would have the ability to make a go of it.
“They could see the business had lots of potential.
“Dorothy and Harry must have raised the £6,000 from money from their family business, Harry Edwards & Sons funeral directors.
“She was over the moon about the success of the business and that the family still owns and runs it.
“Mum and dad bought the food and retail wholesale business in Harlech from dad’s brother Bob and his wife Beryl.
“Bob and Beryl went on to found Magna Specialist Confectioners, who are based in Stafford Park in Telford.”
Andrew said Dorothy and Harry “would visit Harlech Foodservice quite often, it wouldn’t be unusual for staff to see them at the business”.
He also remembers that his grandmother was always full of fun and laughter.
He said: “She quite often would tell stories but laugh so much it was difficult for her to complete the story, especially when her daughters were around because they would be laughing so much.”
Dorothy, born in Shrewsbury in 1923, moved to Wellington in 1931 because of William’s work on the railways.
She went to Constitution Hill School, leaving at 14 to work as an assistant at a high class ladies outfitters in Church Street, Wellington.
She met Harry through best friend Phyllis, his sister. Their first date was at a fairground.
During the Second World War she made Spitfire parts at Joseph Sankey and Sons in Hadley.
Harry served as an Army gunner during the war and was posted to Greece.
Harry and Dorothy married in 1945 in Wellington and had six children.
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