The case against a Cardigan 18-year-old accused of criminal damage in Aberystwyth has been dismissed following a trial.
Liam Dewhurst, of Graystones, Priory Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The 18-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 January to a charge of criminal damage of property valued under £5,000 belonging to Pobl Student Housing in Aberystwyth on 28 July last year.
The case was dismissed by magistrates at the court hearing after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Dewhurst was also initially charged with possession of a quantity of cannabis, also in Aberystwyth on 28 July, but magistrates heard that the charge was withdrawn at the hearing.
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