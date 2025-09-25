An Aberystwyth office complex has gone on the market for the first time.
The headquarters of bilingual comms agency FBA (later Four Cymru) is for sale following the retirement of the company’s founders.
Agents Morgan & Davies are selling the Aberystwyth Science & Business Park-based building.
Its unique ‘Ecopod’ was designed by architect Peter Roberts and awarded the BREEAM Building Excellent Award by the UK Local Authority Building Control (LABC). It also won the National Eisteddfod Architecture Prize (2005).
With superfast fibre broadband throughout, the property features a stunning studio, boardroom, 10 offices and several open plan meeting spaces, parking for 18 vehicles and planning permission for a further 2000 square feet building on its large plot.
The office complex is on the market for £725,000.
Comments
