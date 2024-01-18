The Wardens pantomime group put on a signed performance of Cinderella on Sunday afternoon (14 January). BSL signer Tony Evans travelled from south Wales to Aberystwyth to sign the performance of the show for members of the deaf community. He has been signing The Wardens’ pantomime for a number of years now and told the Cambrian News how much he enjoys the experience.
He said: “As an interpreter, I get asked to work at many events to provide access. Few give me more pleasure than pantomime because it is truly a family affair.
“Seeing a deaf child laughing with their hearing siblings and parents, or a deaf parent beaming as their child yells, "Oh no it isn't!" is what it's all about! The Wardens at Aberystwyth are committed to providing that experience to an audience for whom there are few opportunities to enjoy activities together without compromise.
“It is always a pleasure to work with The Wardens and Aberystwyth Arts Centre.”
The Wardens pantomime, Cinderella, directed by Richard Cheshire continues at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until Saturday, 27 January.