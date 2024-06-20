Both of Plascrug Leisure Centre’s swimming pools will close for six weeks and two days this summer.
The swimming pools in Aberystwyth will be closed from the 3 July until 16 August for essential maintenance work.
With schools finishing for the summer on Friday, 19 July, the pool will be out of action for two weeks before the end of term, and roughly two-thirds of the holiday period.
A post on Plascrug Leisure Centre’s Facebook page states: “We would like to inform our community that both swimming pools at Plascrug Leisure Centre will be closed from the 3rd of July to the 16th of August for essential maintenance work.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson confirmed the closures, saying: “During this period, we will be undertaking significant improvements to ensure the continued operation of the pools. The planned works include the main pool tank, balance tanks, replacing cast iron pipes, and installing new filters.
“Dryside facilities are unaffected and will be open as normal over this period.”
Plascrug’s post adds: “We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and look forward to welcoming you back once the works are completed.
“Thank you for your continued support.”