When a mother and her two children had to flee the war in Ukraine last year, the family found sanctuary at the Urdd residential centre in Llangrannog, along with other refugees from the country.
In the third episode of the S4C's 'Y 'Sgubor Flodau' [The Flower Barn], we hear how Albina has now settled in Ceredigion and works in the centre’s kitchen in Llangrannog.
To thank the staff for the welcome she and her family received, Albina has come to see the talented team at Y 'Sgubor Flodau, who create the special floral arrangements.
"The people of Llangrannog are very kind, they have given us a warm welcome. I want to thank all the staff," says Albina.
“I like flowers. When I see flowers it makes me forget all my worries," she adds.
The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, while the blue and yellow flag reflects the sunflowers and blue skies, so the team is keen to create something that will celebrate both countries.
The three florists who create the floral masterpieces at Y 'Sgubor Flodau are Wendy Davies from Carmarthen; Donald Morgan of Llanrhystud; and Gabrielle Davies from Lampeter.
Gabrielle specialises in creating very large arrangements, and she sets about designing two installations - one in the Ukrainian colours and the other in red, white and green. The team also decide to use faux flowers so the installation will be permanent.
Bridget from Aberystwyth is the next visitor to Y 'Sgubor Flodau. She wants to thank two specialist cancer nurses at Bronglais Hospital, who have started a fund-raising campaign for the chemotherapy unit.
Last year, Rhian Jones and Eirian Gravell completed an 85 mile walk along the Coast Path raising £25,000 towards the unit.
Bridget's idea is to create something that reflects the Coast Path, and Donald and Wendy set about creating two installations with a coastal theme.
"I'm looking forward to this because it's going to be a surprise for both of them," says Lloyd Lewis, who has the task of presenting the floral creations to their new owners.
A floral tribute with a football theme is next on the agenda, as Maddison from Porthmadog visits the team. She has been playing for Porthmadog Football Club for the past few years and wants to thank her Grandfather for supporting her.
"I want some flowers to thank Grandad for everything. He takes me to football matches and is always there for me," says Maddison, who explains that her Grandfather recently had liver cancer but has now been given the all clear.
Having been a Liverpool supporter for 74 years, red has to be included in the arrangement and, as Maddison explains: "When we buy flowers for Grandma he always buys red roses."
There will be a wave of emotion when Rhian and Eirian get a surprise from Lewis, and the team scores with their creation for Maddison’s grandfather.
During a reunion in Llangrannog, the two installations reflecting the colours of Wales and Ukraine bring a ray of sunshine to the staff and those who were given sanctuary there.
"We will always be here for you," says Lowri Jones, Director of Gwersyll yr Urdd Llangrannog, to the Ukrainians who have now become friends.
The flowers will serve as a permanent reminder of the special friendship between the two countries.
Y ‘Sgubor Flodau is on next Tuesday, 27 June, 9pm on S4C. English subtitles are available, and the show is on demand on S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms.