The chaos caused by a road closure and emergency traffic lights in Aberystwyth this week has led to renewed calls for a bypass.
Motorists reported queues of an hour or more on every entry into the town and schools had to email parents warning of long tailbacks on Monday and Tuesday.
Motorists took to social media to voice their anger with the delays being branded ‘mayhem’ and an ‘absolute shambles’.
The A4120 between the mini roundabout in Llanbadarn Fawr and the Morrisons roundabout was closed for two days as contractors repaired a manhole cover that was not properly fixed when the road was resurfaced last year.
The traffic chaos was exacerbated by a three-way traffic light system along the A44 on Llanbadarn Road due to a 'chance of explosion' emergency.
This led to queues along the A44 east of Aberystwyth and the A487 along Penglais Hill and Penparcau.
The chaos has led to repeated calls for a bypass to be considered in Llanbadarn Fawr.
Penparcau councillor, Carl Worrall, said: “We absolutely should be revisiting the bypass idea when you look at the chaos these roadworks caused in town.
"Services are being taken away from the area and our infrastructure isn't good enough.
"It needs to be looked at. Other towns have bypasses. Why doesn't Aberystwyth?"
A Cambrian News reader echoed these sentiments, writing: “Let this be a wake up call to Ceredigion County Council , NMWTRA, and even the suits in Cardiff, the road infrastructure in and around Aberystwyth isn't adequate and needs urgent upgrading.
“A simple faulty manhole shouldn't cause such chaos and mayhem. Upgrade the roads, add additional lanes, widen entry roads onto roundabouts, even build a bypass.”
The A4120 reopened on Tuesday evening, easing congestion and the emergency works on the A44 are expected to be completed later in the week.
Asked why the work was carried out in the day time and not overnight like it was when the road was resurfaced last year, a spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Had works been undertaken overnight, then this would have caused unnecessary disruption to residents along the road, and the road would still have remained closed during daylight hours due to open excavations within the highway.”
When asked why the works were carried out in December, a crucial period for shops in the town, the spokesperson added: “Ceredigion County Council’s aim is to schedule works on traffic-sensitive streets at times that minimise congestion and inconvenience to the public, while ensuring that safety remains the top priority.
“It is not possible to erect temporary traffic lights overnight on this section of road due to the proximity to the level crossing, and the risks associated with queueing traffic waiting on live railway tracks.
“The works being carried out by Ceredigion County Council on the A4120 have been planned in advance, and the temporary road closure is essential to safeguard both the public and our workforce.
“Separately, Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) is undertaking emergency works on the A44 trunk road.
“Unfortunately, these emergency works have coincided with the planned closure of the A4120.”
