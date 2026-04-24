A group of postal workers are to take on the UK's three peaks in a bid to raise money for a mental health charity.
Royal Mail workers, Rob Crumpler, Tom Kerton, Rob Elkins, Aaron Unett, Hazel Fossey, Danny Collins, Llion Edwards and Dan White will travel to Fort William over the bank holiday weekend to take on Ben Nevis on Sunday morning, before planning to conquer Scafell Pike on Sunday evening and completing the challenge at Yr Wyddfa on Monday morning.
The group will be raising money for MIND, the mental health charity.
Postal workers in Aberystwyth have taken on a series of challenges over the last few years, raising money for various charities.
Organiser, Rob Crumpler, said: "It's great to see some new and returning faces this year as we aim to take on possibly our toughest challenge to date."
Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/rob-crumpler-8? to sponsor the posties.
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