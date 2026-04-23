The annual celebrations are taking it up a notch this weekend with a whole day's worth of activities this Saturday 25 April.
Start the day at a Coffee and Craft morning at 10am the White Horse before heading over to the Bandstand, where a Queer Market will be hosting LGBTQ+ businesses for you to peruse from 10.30-4pm organised by Gayberystwyth Books.
Then take a peramble along Terrace Road with an art trail featuring established and up-and-coming LGBTQ+ artists from around the area.
Don’t take your walking shoes off yet, though - road closures can only mean a Pride Parade is happening from the Castle Grounds at 11am, complete with balloon animal-making clowns.
Then dust off your Beyblades for a tournament at GamePark from 1pm, before getting your thinking cap on at the National Library, where a Queer Assembly will host talks with local and legendary academics and authors from 2-5pm.
Hosted by Queer Lit Quarterly, there will also be a zine-making workshop at the Library from 1.30pm.
There’ll even be a moment to jump in the sea at North Beach together at 5pm if you’re feeling brave, but don’t forget a change of clothes to finish off the night in style at Harleys for the Pride After Party Drag Show from 7pm.
Machynlleth’s queer DJ group will then take over the decks from 10pm till 3am, bringing the bass rumbling all the way from the Dyfi Valley with their new night, Bass Goes Purr.
If that’s not your style, opt for a quieter evening with a poetry open mic night from 7pm at the Castle Hotel.
This year’s Pride is organised by a new grassroots residents-led group, Project LUNA, which has worked solidly for the last five months to put together the day, all from community-raised funds.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Project LUNA was founded after a trans rights protest - one of our members reached out and pitched the idea and name, which is based on one of the most popular names for trans women in the UK.
“Together, we and the Aberystwyth community have made Project LUNA what it is today.
“We aim to not only uplift and support the LGBT+ community but also work to improve the quality of life in Aberystwyth as a whole, for all groups and ages.
“Keep an eye out for our exciting future projects.”
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