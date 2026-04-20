Mike McShane has been lucky enough to live by improvising with friends and making friends by improvising live. He has appeared at the Menier Chocolate Factory in Little Shop of Horrors and Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, as well as Broadway with their production of La Cage Aux Folles. TV includes Doctor Who, Bluestone 42 (BBC), Seinfeld, Frasier, NCIS LA (CBS) and Wayward Pines (FOX). Currently he can be seen in the webisode western, Red Bird, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.