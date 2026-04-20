November is a long way off but I am already looking forward to seeing Paul Merton, Suki Webster and Mike McShane in Aberystwyth.
I have seen Paul and Mike before, in Aberystwyth and Edinburgh, so I know I will be in for a treat.
Unscripted cutting-edge comedy in a show full of fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh out loud surrealism awaits.
Paul can be seen and heard on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute, Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton’s Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton’s Adventures. He has co-starred with Suki in Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster for two series on 5.
Suki is a founder member of Paul Merton's Impro Chums and has toured the world with them. She has also appeared in a West End run of One Word Improv with Eddie (Suzy) Izzard, and co-starred in Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster. My Obsession, a comedy drama series she wrote and starred in, aired on Radio 4 in 2019. Other TV work includes Giles Wemmbley Hogg (BBC 2) and Ross Noble’s directorial debut The Catchment (Sky.) She has also written documentaries for BBC TV.
Mike McShane has been lucky enough to live by improvising with friends and making friends by improvising live. He has appeared at the Menier Chocolate Factory in Little Shop of Horrors and Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, as well as Broadway with their production of La Cage Aux Folles. TV includes Doctor Who, Bluestone 42 (BBC), Seinfeld, Frasier, NCIS LA (CBS) and Wayward Pines (FOX). Currently he can be seen in the webisode western, Red Bird, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.
See them in action at Aberystwyth Arts Centre at 8pm on 21 November.
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