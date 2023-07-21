A scooter rally will return to Aberystwyth after a break of more than 30 years.
Welsh National Scooter Rally returns to Aberystwyth on 28 and 29 July for the first time since 1990, when around 4,000 scooter riders headed to the west coast.
The scooter riders will spend the weekend in town, but unlike the 1980s, they will be staying on the university campus and not camping in tents.
One of the organisers, Paul Reeves, told the Cambrian News: “The rally, unlike in the ‘80s, will be based around the university with the students’ union hosting the evening events and the afternoon custom show and trade fair.
“In the ‘80s we would have a large campsite in a farmer’s field, but unfortunately we couldn’t find anywhere to cater for an official rally site so instead booked around 500 rooms in the university, plus people have booked local hotels and campsites.
“We have two bands playing: on Friday, Simmer Down, based around Cardiff, will be playing a mix of traditional Ska and Trojan; on Saturday, Sharp Class, from Nottingham, will be playing a electric mix of power pop, punk and soul.
“We also have a soul/Ska room
“A scooter ride out will leave the uni around 2pm before finishing on the promenade in Aberystwyth
“The rally is being organised by Scooter Collective South Wales and will see scooterists from all over the UK and Ireland
“A lot of those attending came 33 years ago so I don’t expect a ‘siege weekend’ as reported in 1990 as most are now in there 50s and 60s.”
The Cambrian News reported in the late ‘80s that following a ‘scooter invasion’ 11 people had been arrested and three people were in hospital following the weekend – but the weekend was quieter than first feared, the police at the time said.