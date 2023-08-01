Aberystwyth 'should share some of the burden' of parking fees according to a Tregaron councillor as proposals were put forward to introduce parking charges on the town's promenade.
Members of Ceredigion County Council's Thriving Communities committee backed plans to provide free car parking in Lampeter, Aberaeron and Cardigan between 8am and 10am, Monday to Friday.
A report for members had initially suggested a possible period of free parking before 11am in all the county’s 21 council-run car parks be considered, but had warned this could potentially lead to an increase in council tax to recoup the loss of revenue of some £130,000.
That option would have increased to £170,000 if the loss from current free parking arrangements in Tregaron and Llandysul continued.
That original proposal, which could have led to a council tax increase of 0.325 per cent to 0.425 per cent, had not been expected to be supported.
At the meeting, several members suggested free parking trials in their areas, including Lampeter’s Ann Bowen Morgan, who had called for one of the town’s car parks be used a two-hour-free trial area.
During the debate, the existing free parking on Aberystwyth’s Promenade came into the crosshairs, with Tregaron’s Cllr Ifan Davies saying the “holy cow” of Aberystwyth should “share some of the burden” of parking costs.
Aberaeron’s Cllr Elizabeth Evans said the concept of free parking was well understood by the supermarkets as a way to boost trade, and short-term free parking in the county’s smaller towns would be a way to encourage people to shop locally.
“Town centres may be busy but are they spending money? It’s the first two hours in the morning when our shoppers are coming into town,” said Cllr Evans.
She said, as she was not a member of the committee, she could not make a recommendation, but implored someone to follow her suggestion of one specified car park free from 8-11am weekdays in Aberaeron, Lampeter and Cardigan to “give us some parity with Aberystwyth”.
She was supported by Cllr Morgan, who changed her earlier suggestion to the three towns, albeit to 8-10am, which was backed by fellow committee members.
The specific details of which car parks would be involved have not yet been finalised.
The car parks proposal, along with potential charging on Aberystwyth promenade, will now be considered at a future Cabinet meeting, expected to be September.