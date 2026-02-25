Machynlleth’s county councillor says the town is “lucky” to only get visits from the parking warden three times a week.
After a noticeable increase in the number of parking warden visits to Machynlleth, county councillor Alwyn Evans took it upon himself to find out why, stating in January’s town council meeting that “we’ve gone from having none of them to being here every day.”
After speaking with wardens who cover the town, the councillor reported in February’s town council meeting that it was less frequent than that.
“I’ve had a chat with the warden lady,” he said. “In all fairness, they’re only doing their job.
“It’s not just Machynlleth, it’s happening around Powys.
“If you’re in Newtown or Welshpool, they’re there every day, the whole day.
“I think we’re very lucky.”
Town Mayor Jeremy Paige remarked in the meeting that the point of safety was “interesting” considering any major safety concerns would be referred to police, adding “they wouldn’t deal with that themselves - so I would take that with a pinch of salt”.
Cllr Norma McCarten said in the January meeting that residents comment regularly on them visiting the town daily, questioning, “how much do they raise [in funds]? I don’t know why they’re doing it.”
Powys County Council’s traffic wardens came under fire in January after drivers were ticketed for leaving stranded cars during the snow and ice of Storm Goretti.
The early January blast led to reports of multiple drivers being ticketed despite the safety risks of relocating their cars when car parks became like ice rinks.
Powys County Council said tickets were only issued by their officers after the storm had passed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.