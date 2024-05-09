Senior Ceredigion councillors will be asked to sign off on a plan for more parking restrictions on Aberystwyth promenade which could see scores of parking spaces lost despite the scheme receiving 327 objections and a 726 signature petition against it.
Ceredigion County Council wants to introduce parking restrictions in and around the promenade that will see new waiting times introduced in some areas, with double yellow lines replacing parking spaces along a vast stretch of the sea front from the Old College to South Beach.
The proposals, which are separate from controversial plans outlined in the budget to begin charging for parking on the promenade which are set to come in later this year, suggest that up to 60 current parking spaces will be lost, while more will be affected by additionally restrictive waiting times.
The plans, which will create space for a two way system around the castle end of the promenade, will be paid for out of the Levelling Up Funding grant award of £10.8M given to the council in 2021.
A report to be put before Cabinet members on Tuesday, 14 May, said that £4.8m of that cash was set aside “to be used to fund active travel connectivity improvements between the Castle, the Old College, and the Harbour area” and if the scheme does not go ahead then it could see the “withdrawal of funding by UK Government”.
The scheme has been recommended for approval by Cabinet members despite a huge backlash during a consultation period earlier this year.
The report to be put before members said: “327 objections have been received in response to both stages of consultation, including one from the Local Member within whose ward the proposal falls, and from Aberystwyth Town Council, the Coastguard, Aberystwyth, and District Civic Society, and from Hywel Dda Health Board.
“An online petition titled Reject the Proposed Council Changes in Aberystwyth containing 726 names and addresses has also been received.
“Generally, grounds for almost all objections refer to the loss of parking, and impacts on businesses, residents, commuters, and tourism.
“Some objectors also question the actual road safety and economic benefits that would be afforded by the scheme.”
Just one response of support for the plans was received.
Ceredigion County Council said the plan would “deliver on the council’s strategic goals of reaching carbon net zero by 2050 and encouraging healthy lifestyles,” by promoting active travel.