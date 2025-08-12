A campaign group’s banner has been ‘stolen’ for the fifth time.
The Protect Glaslyn and Hafren group has been placing banners close to Glaslyn Lake for over a year, opposing Bute Energy's proposals to build a wind farm close to the site.
The ‘Stop Bute Energy’ banner has been taken for the fifth time, with the group stating all five have been stolen.
Chair of Protect Glaslyn and Hafren, Maya Bimson, said: “This banner was installed ahead of the prestigious Rotary Walk across Wales to inform walkers and runners along Glyndŵr’s Way—from Glaslyn to Staylittle—about the development proposed beside their route.
“We were highlighting the threat posed to this majestic and tranquil landscape, which would be dominated by industrial turbines if the farm receives permission.
“It feels very wrong that someone has taken our banner simply because they disagree.
“This kind of interference undermines our communities and our right to share concerns about the future of our environment, but it will not silence us!”
The most recent banner was taken from the entrance to Glaslyn Nature Reserve.
The group was given permission to place the banner there by Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, which manages the reserve.
The banner and an official notice from the Trust were both taken down by an unknown person.
The banner was highlighting plans that would see 26 wind turbines built creating Esgair Galed Energy Park between Glaslyn, Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Hafren Forest.
Last September, permission was given by Powys County Council for a 122.5m meteorological mast to be erected to gather information at the earmarked site.
The first application for the mast was rejected with 103 objections.
The wind farm would provide power for an estimated 113,000 to 179,000 households and displace approximately 266,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.
Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust said: “Windfarms should not be located in areas where the known direct impacts on wildlife are likely to be severe or would cause significant damage to a protected or irreplaceable habitat.”
A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: "This project will not see any building on Glaslyn Nature Reserve, or the Pumlumon SSSI.
“We would never propose a development on such sites.
"We are committed to not only protecting but enhancing habitats for local wildlife through the ongoing development of Esgair Galed Energy Park.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report on 8 August, advising that a banner, which was on a gate in Glasfryn Nature Reserve had been stolen.
“The banner was last seen on the gate on 20 July.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: 306 of the 8th Aug.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, crimestoppers-uk.org.”
